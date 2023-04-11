Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP releases list of 189 candidates, fields CM Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon1 min read . 10:13 PM IST
BJP fields CM Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon seat for Karnataka assembly polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 189 candidates ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, fielding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon seat. The candidates list for Karnataka polls includes 32 OBC candidates, 30 Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 16 Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Among the candidates named in the first list, nine are doctors, five advocates, three academicians, one retired IAS officer, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists, he added.
The candidates have been selected to bring in a new generation leadership and fresh ideas, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is Karnataka poll-incharge for the party, said addressing the press conference in New Delhi.
On the Kanakapura Assembly seat, the BJP has fielded Karnataka minister R Ashoka to contest against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar.
BY Vijayendra, son of BS Yediyurappa, a veteran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former chief minister, has announced his intention to contest the upcoming elections from his father's stronghold, the Shikaripura constituency.
BJP national general secretary CT Ravi will contest the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 from his traditional Chikmagalur seat. Announcing the names, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said 52 of the 189 candidates are new faces and eight women.
State minister V Somanna will contest against former chief minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress in Varuna, and also fight from one more seat.
(With agency inputs)
