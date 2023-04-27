How are Lingayats driving Karnataka Assembly election this time?

Now with two major Lingayat faces – Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar – contesting the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 on the Congress tickets just ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, the grand old party is trying to chase the sect back into the party fold. On the other end, the BJP is also trying to maintain the support of the Lingayat community despite the defection of two senior Lingayat leaders and Yediyurappa's recent announcement to retire from electoral politics. To pull them back in, the BJP has recently announced enhancing the reservation for Lingayats by 2 per cent.