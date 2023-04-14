Karnataka Assembly election: Denied ticket by BJP, ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi joins Congress1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:28 PM IST
- Laxman Savadi had a meeting with senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence before making the switch
Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday joined the Congress, just two days after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election due in May 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×