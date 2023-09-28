Karnataka bandh: Holiday for schools, colleges in Bengaluru and Mandya on Sept 29
Normal life is expected to be affected in parts of Karnataka, including the state capital and IT hub Bengaluru due to the shutdown.
The Karnataka government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges based in Bengaluru and Mandya districts on September 29, in view of the bandh called by pro-Kannada groups and farmers' organisations to protest against the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.