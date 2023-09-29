Karnataka bandh: Normal life disrupted, protest underway in Bengaluru over Cauvery water issue. 10 points
BMTC and KSRTC bus terminal, Bengaluru Metro see deserted due to Bandh over Cauvery water issue. Police detain in members of pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue
The Karnataka state has been witnessing massive protests after Cauvery Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. Many farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations are raising slogans about Cauvery river belongs to them. Two 2 bandhs have been held this week, one Bengaluru Bandh on 26 September and statewide bandh which is being held today i.e. on 29 September. In view of the 'Karnataka Bandh' called today, the Bengaluru administration has decided to call a day off to all educational institutions within the city on Friday.
8. BMTC and KSRTC bus terminal see deserted look as people avoid because of the Bandh called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue. Buses are operational today, however, bus terminal see less number of people. Traffic controller, Chandrashekar told News agency ANI, “There is no change in bus schedule and routes, however, people are not coming. Buses are operational but people are not seen."
9. Bengaluru airport has also issued advisory for passengers and have requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates. Various airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa Air, SpiceJet have also asked passengers to reach airport early as travel time to airport may take longer time.
10. On 27 September, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that The Karnataka government will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the direction of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agecnies)
