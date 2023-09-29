BMTC and KSRTC bus terminal, Bengaluru Metro see deserted due to Bandh over Cauvery water issue. Police detain in members of pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue

The Karnataka state has been witnessing massive protests after Cauvery Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. Many farmer groups and pro-Kannada organizations are raising slogans about Cauvery river belongs to them. Two 2 bandhs have been held this week, one Bengaluru Bandh on 26 September and statewide bandh which is being held today i.e. on 29 September. In view of the 'Karnataka Bandh' called today, the Bengaluru administration has decided to call a day off to all educational institutions within the city on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka Bandh News Live Updates Here are Top 10 updates you need to know: 1. The announcement for the Karnataka bandh today was made by 'Kannada Okkuta' led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj. ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies have given a call for the statewide dawn-to-dusk shutdown.

2. Police have detained members of pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue. Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SP of Bengaluru Rural district has said that more than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Bengaluru bandh today: Cauvery water dispute straining Karnataka-Tamil Nadu ties explained 3. Speaking about the arrangements made in the city, he added, "We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. We have sufficient staff and we will make sure nothing goes wrong..." Bengaluru city DCP Shekhar H Tekkannavar also said that adequate arrangements of the force have been made and "we will see that no untoward incident takes place..."

4. The Kannada film industry has extended support to the bandh. Theatres across the State have cancelled shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the bandh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Most of the IT companies and other firms in Bengaluru have asked their employees to work from home. Key market areas in Bengaluru such as Chikpet, Balepet and adjoining business areas wore a deserted look.

6. The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations too have extended their support to the bandh

7. Bengaluru Metro see less number of passengers because of the Bandh called over Cauvery water issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. BMTC and KSRTC bus terminal see deserted look as people avoid because of the Bandh called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue. Buses are operational today, however, bus terminal see less number of people. Traffic controller, Chandrashekar told News agency ANI, “There is no change in bus schedule and routes, however, people are not coming. Buses are operational but people are not seen."

9. Bengaluru airport has also issued advisory for passengers and have requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates. Various airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa Air, SpiceJet have also asked passengers to reach airport early as travel time to airport may take longer time.

10. On 27 September, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that The Karnataka government will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the direction of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agecnies)

