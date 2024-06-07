Karnataka Government has banned the release or broadcast of film 'Hamare Baarah' for two weeks or till the next order, under sections of Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka Government alleged that its release will create communal tension if allowed to be released in the state. The authorities came up with this decision after reviewing the request of several minority organizations and delegations and after watching the trailer.

