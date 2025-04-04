Karnataka BJP worker dies by suicide, blames Congress MLA Ponnanna he had earlier ‘mocked’

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found dead at his office in Nagawara area of Bengaluru of Karnataka. A post on one of his social media handles blamed Congress MLA Ponnanna and local Congress leader Thenira Mahena for his death. The BJP functionary has been identified as Vinay Somaiah. He was 35-year-old.

According to reports, Vinay Somaiya was arrested two months ago for allegedly mocking Congress MLA Ponnanna. In his post, Vinay Somaiya said his arrest brought shame upon him and his family. He said the police continued to harass him even after he secured a bail.

A complaint was filed against Vinay Somaiya and two others for a light-hearted post against the Congress MLA. His family said that while Karnataka high court stayed investigation into the matter, Somaiya continued to face ‘harassment’ from the police, India TV reports.