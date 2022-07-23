The Karnataka Examinations Authority will be announcing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2022 after July 25 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates can follow the below listed steps to check their KCET 2022 results:

1) Log on to the official website of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

2) Click on ‘KCET Result 2022’ on the home page.

3) Enter your login details and click on ‘submit’.

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Check the result and download it.

KCET 2022 was conducted on June 16 and June 17 across the state at various exam centres by the Karnataka Examination Authority and the answer key was released on June 22, 2022.

KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at participating institutions in Karnataka.

Candidates can visit the official website of KEA for more related details.

This year a total of 2,16,525 students had registered for Karnataka CET-2022. A total of 1,708 candidates had registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which was conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

As many as 486 Observers (Assistant Commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approx 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials were deployed to discharge the examination duties.

Candidates appearing for the exam were prohibited from wearing or carrying any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They were only allowed to carry 2-3 ball points but no pencils or ink-pens were allowed. Transparent water bottles with no stickers or writings were also allowed.

Full-sleeve shirts/t-shirts, clothes covering the head and ears, jewellery, modern electronic equipments were also probited in the examination hall/room.