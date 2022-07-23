Karnataka CET Results 2022: Check date, time and other details1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 01:09 PM IST
The result will be announced on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority, kea.kar.nic.in
The Karnataka Examinations Authority will be announcing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2022 after July 25 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in.