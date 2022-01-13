Karnataka on Thursday witnessed 25,005 new Covid-19 cases and 8 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397. The positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39%.

The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 21,390 new infections yesterday.

Of the new cases reported today, 18,374 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,15,733.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday issued a fresh set of advisory to Resident Welfare Associations to enforce strict surveillance and containment of the virus besides the existing government guidelines.

According to a statement by BBMP, it is to be ensured that all the residents, house helps and visitors are checked for temperature, mask at the entry point and hand sanitisers shall be provided.

COVID appropriate behaviour should strictly be maintained in the areas like walkways and parks.

Use of gymnasiums, sports facilities, swimming pools shall be avoided. Operations and allowed numbers shall be strictly as per the prevailing Gol and GoK guidelines.

"Wearing of masks by kids at all times while in the open spaces and play areas shall be ensured by parents and the association members. Parents are advised to counsel their children on the situation of COVID 19 and the importance of preventive measures so that children understand the reason behind the limits imposed on their activities," said the release.

The events or gatherings at the Club House or community hall shall be avoided. No more than 50 members shall participate in any such event.

The housing societies have also been directed to follow segregated waste disposal with one fixed place identified and used for dumping waste in separate bins.

In case of three positive cases reported within the apartment complex, or 100-meter perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments complete apartment complex shall be declared as a "Containment Zone" for a minimum of seven days.

