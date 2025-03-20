Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has proposed a 100 per cent salary hike for himself, his Cabinet ministers, and MLAs, citing “rising expenditures and the need for the lawmakers to survive”.

The proposal to 100 per cent hike the salaries of the chief minister, MLAs and ministers was suggested for the Karnataka Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Karnataka Legislature Members' Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Bills to hike the salaries of the chief minister, MLAs and ministers are likely to be tabled in the Assembly.

How Karnataka ministers justified 100% salary hike Defending the 100% pay hike, Home Minister G Parameshwara claimed that rising expenses are causing MLAs to “suffer.”

G Parameshwara stated that while the common man is suffering, MLAs are facing hardships too.

“The justification is that their expenditure is also going up along with other people. A common man is also suffering, and MLAs are also suffering. So, recommendations have come from MLAs and others, and that is why the Chief Minister has taken the decision. Everybody has to survive and CM will manage to give this money from some account,” Parameshwara said.

Minister MB Patil also defended the proposal for a 100 per cent pay hike for CM, MLAs and ministers, arguing that raising lawmakers' pay and perks is acceptable if decided by an independent committee.

MB Patil pointed out that even the Prime Minister, Ministers, and MPs are among the highest-paid in the world, which makes them more independent and less corrupt.

“There is nothing wrong in the salary and perks of MLAs being raised, it is not fair if we do it ourselves; that's why a committee is there which is recommended...you take the example, the PM, Ministers and MPs are highest paid in the world...that makes them very independent not corrupt...we cannot compare our salaries to Singapore but still decent pay should be given,” said MB Patil.

However, not everyone is convinced.

Congress legislator Dr Ranganath acknowledged that some MLAs need a basic salary to cover expenses and suggested a more modest increase of 10-20 per cent pay hike and not 100 per cent.

He said, “I am not very sure about this issue. I am a doctor and MLA. I am not expecting that hike personally, but there are many MLAs who need a basic salary. If they give a hike, it won't be more than 10 or 20 per cent.”