Karnataka declares holiday today in Chamarajanagar, Mysore districts following BJP leader V Srinivas Prasad's death
The Karnataka government in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts of the state have declared a holiday on Tuesday, April 30, as a mark of respect to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister V Srinivas Prasad, who passed away at the age of 77. The BJP leader passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, April 29, due to age-related ailments.