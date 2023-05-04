Karnataka election 2023: Congress retracts on ‘Bajrang Dal ban’ proposal, says ‘never said it'2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Karnataka Assembly election 2023: Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, addressing a press conference, said the Bajrang Dal cannot be banned by the state government.
Karnataka Assembly election 2023: Congress has issued a clarification on its Karnataka Assembly election 2023 manifesto which proposed a banon the Bajrang Dal if it is elected to power in Karnataka, saying that the party never said it would put a ban on the outfit. Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, addressing a press conference, said the Bajrang Dal cannot be banned by the state government.
