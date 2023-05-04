Karnataka Assembly election 2023: Congress has issued a clarification on its Karnataka Assembly election 2023 manifesto which proposed a banon the Bajrang Dal if it is elected to power in Karnataka, saying that the party never said it would put a ban on the outfit. Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, addressing a press conference, said the Bajrang Dal cannot be banned by the state government.

“We haven't said we'll ban Bajrang Dal. We said organisations like PFI, Bajrang Dal disrupt peace in society. I was a law minister in Karnataka, state government can't do it, and even Bajrang Dal can't be banned by the state government," Veerappa Moily said. The Congress leader added that DK Shivakumar will give clarification about the Congress proposal to “ban" Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. Karnataka Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, angry Bajrang Dal members vandalised a Congress office in Jabalpul, Madhya Pradesh over its election manifesto, proposing a ban on the outfit. A video of the protest and is being circulated on the social media. The video footage revealed Bajrang Dal members storming into the Congress office in Jabalpur and vandalising it.

BAJRANG DAL MEMBERS VANDALISE CONGRESS OFFICE OVER ‘BAN’ ON OUTFIT PROPOSAL | WATCH

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Banjrang Dal workers vandalise Congress office in Jabalpur. pic.twitter.com/BFU0LaPZPP — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists staged protests in several parts of Karnataka against the Congress election manifesto. At some places, "Hanuman Chalisa" was also chanted to register protests against Congress.

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa also burnt a copy of the election manifesto of the Congress and attacked the party for its proposal to ban Bajrang Dal. “How dare they (Congress) have the courage to talk about banning Bajrang Dal," Eshwarappa asked.

The Congress in its manifesto for the 10 May Karnataka Assembly election 2023 said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against those spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The manifesto read: “We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations."