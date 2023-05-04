“We haven't said we'll ban Bajrang Dal. We said organisations like PFI, Bajrang Dal disrupt peace in society. I was a law minister in Karnataka, state government can't do it, and even Bajrang Dal can't be banned by the state government," Veerappa Moily said. The Congress leader added that DK Shivakumar will give clarification about the Congress proposal to “ban" Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. Karnataka Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates