With the assembly elections in Karnataka approaching, major political parties are campaigning extensively throughout the state. The BJP and the Congress have organized road shows with the help of their star campaigners.
BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday released the party's manifesto or vision document for the polls in Bengaluru. Earlier, Congress and JD(S) had also released their key election promises. The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 1
Check all the latest updates and breaking news on the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 at LiveMint.
ECI reviews Karnataka Assembly preperations
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday, held a video conference with the officials to review the election arrangements, law and order condition in the state.
The video conference was held with Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police, Nodal Police Officers, Nodal Officer CAPF and senior officials from enforcement agencies including Coast Guard, NCB, Income tax, etc of Karnataka and border states of Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the ECI stated.
PM Modi will campaign in Cong stronghold Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency
PM Narendra Modi will campaign in Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, Sindhanur and Kalaburagi.
Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency is a stronghold of Congress and the BJP is anticipating that this event will help the party to sway voters in their favour.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!