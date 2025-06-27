Karnataka excise policy: Liquor license fee hike reduced to 50%, renewal period extended; Check latest rates

The Karnataka government reversed its decision to double the liquor excise license renewal fees and announced a 50% hike from July 1 onwards. The latest order comes after liquor sellers and craft alcohol producers opposed the 100% hike announced on May 15, reported ANI.

Reportedly, the previously proposed 100% hike was expected to boost state revenue by ₹600–700 crore every year. The state increased the validity period of excise licenses from one year to five years, a major industry demand.

Several representatives, including the Karnataka Liquor Sellers' Association, asked the state government to reconsider the hike and requested a moderate increase of 20 to 25 per cent. Following their request, the government announced a 50 per cent hike, the report said.

Notably, renewal fees differ based on the population size in a particular area. Metro corporations with over 20 lakh residents will pay ₹9 lakh annually, while other metropolitan areas are charged ₹7.5 lakh.

Municipal corporations will be charged ₹6.75 lakh, whereas towns, municipalities, and town panchayats will be billed ₹6 lakh. The fee structure for other areas will be established according to local population data.

Excise license fee revised The government has also raised fees for all other types of excise licenses, a move anticipated to generate an extra ₹300 crore annually.

The latest order is the first hike in excise license fees since 2016. However, over the past nine years, several proposals to increase fees have been raised but were repeatedly delayed because of protests from liquor sellers, the report said.

The state government also announced new annual license fees for several categories. Here are the latest rates —

Distillery and Brewery: ₹ 1,50,000 per annum

1,50,000 per annum Craft Brewery: ₹ 25,000 per annum

25,000 per annum Fortified Wine Production: ₹ 25,000 per annum

25,000 per annum Distillery and Warehouse: ₹ 67 lakh per annum

67 lakh per annum Bar Charter at International Airports: ₹ 18.75 lakh per annum. With the revised excise rates from July 1 onwards, over 13,000 license holders throughout Karnataka are required to renew their licenses at the revised rates.