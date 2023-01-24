K'taka govt fixes ₹59.9 lakh as per day fee for legal team fighting border row case with Maharashtra1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:31 PM IST
- The law department has said that it has fixed the terms and conditions, and professional fees for the legal team which represents Karnataka before the SC in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row case
The Karnataka government on Tuesday fixed a certain per day fee for the team of senior lawyers, including senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, to fight its border row with Maharashtra case in the Supreme Court. The law department has said that it has fixed the terms and conditions, and professional fees for the legal team which represents the state of Karnataka before the Supreme Court in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row case.
