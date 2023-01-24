The Karnataka government on Tuesday fixed a certain per day fee for the team of senior lawyers, including senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, to fight its border row with Maharashtra case in the Supreme Court. The law department has said that it has fixed the terms and conditions, and professional fees for the legal team which represents the state of Karnataka before the Supreme Court in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row case.

The case was filed by the government of Maharashtra against Karnataka on the border dispute. As per the order, Mukul Rohatgi will be paid ₹22 lakh per day for appearing before the Supreme Court. Mukul Rohatgi will also get ₹5.5 lakh per day for conferences and other work.

Shyam Divan, another advocate, will be paid ₹six lakh a day for an appearance before the court, ₹1.5 lakh per day for the preparation of the case and other works, and ₹10 lakh for outstation visits per day. Apart from the fee, other expenses such as air travel and hotel stay will be taken care of by the government.

Karnataka Advocate General will get ₹3 lakh per day for an appearance in the SC, ₹1.25 lakh per day for preparing cases and other works, ₹2 lakh on outstation visits apart from bearing the hotel and business class air travel expenditures.

Former Advocate General of Karnataka Uday Holla will get ₹2 lakh per day for SC appearance, ₹75,000 per day for preparing the case. He will get ₹1.5 lakh per day for the settlement of pleadings and other works, and ₹1.5 lakh per day for outstation.

The border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka started after reorganisation of the states depending on the language.

(With agency inputs)