Karnataka Governor suspends KPSC chief Shivashankarappa Sahukar over daughters' recruitment row, seeks SC probe

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar over allegations that he facilitated the illegal appointment of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers, The Times of India reported.

The Governor also recommended to the President of India that the matter be referred to the Supreme Court under Article 317(1) of the Constitution for an inquiry into the allegations. Pending the outcome of the proceedings, Gehlot directed the senior-most member of the KPSC to discharge the chairman's functions, stating that the suspension was necessary to ensure a fair, impartial and uninfluenced investigation.

Governor cites conflict of interest and reservation violations According to TOI, the Governor's Secretariat said it had received complaints alleging that Sahukar facilitated the unlawful selection of his daughters during a recruitment process conducted by the commission he headed. The order alleged that Sahukar neither recused himself from the selection process nor formally declared a conflict of interest despite his daughters being candidates.

The Secretariat further alleged that one of Sahukar's daughters secured an income and caste certificate by declaring the family's annual income as ₹40,000 and claimed OBC reservation and creamy layer exemption by suppressing the fact that her father was serving as KPSC chairman.

According to the report, the Governor's order referred to a Karnataka government notification dated 30 March 2002, which bars children of the chairman of a Public Service Commission from availing reservation benefits under the state's backward classes quota. The order alleged that Sahukar and his daughter concealed this information to obtain undue benefits during the recruitment process.

The Governor's Secretariat also stated that Sahukar's income and property returns, along with other records examined during the preliminary scrutiny, prima facie indicated misconduct warranting action under Article 317(1) of the Constitution.

Supreme Court inquiry recommended According to TOI, the suspension order stated that the Governor had recommended to the President of India that the matter be referred to the Supreme Court for the necessary inquiry into the allegations against Sahukar.