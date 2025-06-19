Karnataka govt assures security to theatres as SC orders to resolve Kamal Hassan's film Thug Life screening issues

The Supreme Court instructed the Karnataka government on Thursday to address the obstruction of screenings for Kamal Haasan's film "Thug Life" in the state. Meanwhile, the state government assured to provide security for theatres screening the movie, reported PTI.

The bench, consisting of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan, expressed that it wished to avoid circumstances where someone’s sentiments were hurt by statements, leading to a halt in the film's release, a show being cancelled, or an artist being prevented from performing a poem.

Hence, the bench instructed the state government to contain any “divisive element,” which may act as a threat to the release of the film.

The PIL was closed after the Karnataka government's assurance, stating that no guidelines or directions were required to be given.

The top court's latest order comes after a plea seeking protection of theatres in Karnataka over the release of Thug Life. The court previously asked the state government to file its response by June 18. It further noted that the film must be released in the state as “threat of burning” cinema halls and “mob, vigilante over streets” cannot be permitted.