Karnataka govt bans head coverings ahead of recruitment exams in the state along with electronic gadgets at exam centres.

Karnataka government has prohibited all type of head coverings ahead of recruitment exams in the state as per new guidlines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an attempt to prevent malpractices of cheating and forgery, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) banned all types of head coverings ahead of upcoming recruitment exams to various state boards and corporations. The guidelines have not banned hijab but it is inferred that head coverings associated with different faiths such as Islam and Sikhism will not be permitted in the exam hall, to vade off malpractices using Bluetooth devices.

The Examination authority also banned electronic gadgets like phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination centre, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka Public Service Commission examination were held on November 6. A woman candidate who appeared for the exam was asked to remove her 'mangalsutra' before entering the exam hall.

This incident sparked protests by Hindutva groups, following which KEA permitted women to wear mangalasutra and toe rings in the examination hall but restricting other jewellery.

The guidelines issued puts in place exam dress code that restricts girls from wearing, jeans high heeled shoes and T-shirts, while men are allowed to wear half-sleeve untucked shirts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Karnataka, the recruitment exams of various boards and corporations are set to take place on November 18 and 19.

The Karnataka government had permitted students to wear Hijab during competitive exams that took place last month. Protests by right-wing groups erupted after the Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar permitted aspirants to give exams wearing Hijab.

However, incidents of students using Bluetooth devices during exams surfaced following which the state government decided to enforce the ban. It was alleged that candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres were using Bluetooth devices while writing exams conducted by KEA last month. On November 11, the State government had ordered an enquiry that was led by state CID. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state government had also expanded this directive to include other board exams such as Class X and XII, as well as the Common Entrance Test conducted by KEA.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.