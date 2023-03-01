The Karnataka State Government Employees Association swiftly decided to withdraw their indefinite strike on Wednesday after the state government announced an interim hike of up to 17 per cent in basic salary. Moreover, the state government has also decided to establish a committee to examine the possibility of returning to the Old Pension Scheme.

After meeting with members of the association on Tuesday night, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held further discussions with finance department officials and the KSGEA on Wednesday morning. Subsequently, the state government issued an order announcing a salary hike of up to 17 per cent for government employees, effective from 1 April, 2023.

The Karnataka government also directed the additional chief secretary to visit states that have reinstated the old pension scheme and scrapped NPS and submit a report within two months. This move will lead to an additional expenditure of ₹12,000 crore for the government as interim relief.