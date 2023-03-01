Karnataka govt employees withdraw strike after 17% hike in basic salary
- The kKarnataka government announced an interim hike of up to 17 per cent in basic salary
The Karnataka State Government Employees Association swiftly decided to withdraw their indefinite strike on Wednesday after the state government announced an interim hike of up to 17 per cent in basic salary. Moreover, the state government has also decided to establish a committee to examine the possibility of returning to the Old Pension Scheme.
