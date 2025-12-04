Karnataka govt issues directive for extension of 1-day paid menstrual leave to its employees

The Karnataka government made a momentous move as it acknowledged the impact of menstruation on women's health. It extended one day of paid menstrual leave per month to government sector employees.

This notification comes almost a month after the government issued an order mandating one day of paid menstrual leave per month for women aged 18-52. Establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, will have to provide this facility to women working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.

This recent directive is applicable to women working in all industries and establishments. This directive took effect immediately on 2 December, allowing female government employees of the state to take one day of menstrual leave per month.

As per the order, all women government employees between the ages of 18 and 52 are eligible to avail this one-day leave during their menstruation days. No medical certificate is required to avail this leave, PTI reported, citing the order.

The order further noted, “This leave should be entered separately in the leave/attendance book, and should not be combined with any other leave.”

BHA challenges Karnataka govt's directive Challenging the state government's directive, the Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) approached the Karnataka High Court in November after menstrual leave was made compulsory for women employees across various sectors. Questioning the basis of the order, it had alleged that the state itself has not extended such leave to women working in government departments.