Karnataka govt likely to extend deadline for High-Security Number Plates installation: Report
The deadline for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to have HSRPs was originally set for November 17, 2023, but has been extended to February 17, 2024.
The Karnataka State Transport Department is likely expected to extend the 17 February deadline for the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). As per an Asianet Newsable report, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy is anticipated to extend the deadline due to a spike in registrations as the deadline date approaches.