The Karnataka State Transport Department is likely expected to extend the 17 February deadline for the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). As per an Asianet Newsable report, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy is anticipated to extend the deadline due to a spike in registrations as the deadline date approaches.

The decision was made after a thorough meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and numerous stakeholders, including members from the Auto Taxi and Lorry Associations. As the impending deadline draws near, concerns have increased about potential difficulties linked to uploading the required documentation during a last-minute surge. The minister as per the report also reassured the public that there is still time and hinted for a potential extension to allow for a more seamless procedure for all parties concerned.

Vehicle fraud, such as the use of fake licence plates and illegal operations will be reduced with the installation of the HSRP.

The Public Interest Litigation related to a state government notification in August 2023, mandated that all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 should be fixed with High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs). The notification in August mandated that all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 must have HSRPs by November 17, 2023 -- 90 days from the notification. Meanwhile the Transport Department extended the deadline to February 17, 2024.

