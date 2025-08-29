Karnataka HC to hear first challenge against India’s online money gaming ban
The new law bans all forms of online money gaming, casting an existential question over the sector. Heads Digital Works says it infringes on its fundamental rights to trade, equality, and livelihood.
India's first legal challenge to its new online gaming prohibition has emerged, with a real-money gaming firm taking the government to court. On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court agreed to hear a petition filed by Heads Digital Works Pvt. Ltd, challenging the constitutional validity of the new law.