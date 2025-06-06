Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka High Court grants protection from arrest to Karnataka cricket body, with condition

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on grounds that the organisation cooperates with the ongoing investigation in connection with the stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

Advertisement

"No precipitative be taken against management of Karnataka State Cricket Association till the next date of hearing, subject to condition that they shall cooperate with the investigation," the Court stated, reported Bar and Bench.

The KSCA had petitioned the Court to quash the case filed against the Association's management and its senior officials in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru on June 4.

The petition for quashing the case will be heard next on June 16, reported Bar and Bench.

Bengaluru stampede Eleven people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, which occurred after a massive crowd gathered to welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team following their Indian Premier League (IPL) victory — the team's first in 18 years.

Advertisement