Karnataka hijab ban: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging HC judgment

Karnataka hijab ban: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging HC judgment1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
- The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the Karnataka HC order on the ban on hijab in educational institutions
The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on a bunch of petitions that challenged the order by the Karnataka High Court on the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state. In its order, the Karnataka High Court had refused to lift the ban on hijab in the educational institutions.
On March 15, the high court had dismissed a batch of petitions of some students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi who sought to wear hijab inside their classrooms arguing that it was a part of their religious practice in Islam.
The high court had dismissed the petitions. The Supreme Court today reserved its verdict on the pleas challenging the high court order.
In February 2022, the Karnataka government had banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges. Several pleas have been filed in the apex court challenging the high court verdict.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved its verdict in the matter.
The hijab row had erupted after some students alleged that they were not allowed to enter their classrooms wearing the hijab. The students also held a press conference where they alleged that they sought the permission from the college but the authorities refused to let them in.
As the students caught the media attention, it snowballed into a state issue as several protests were reported from across Karnataka. Counter protests that involved saffron scarves were also reported in some parts of the state.
One such protest caught a group of saffron scarves-wearing boys heckling a hijab-wearing girl by shouting “Jai Shri Ram" slogans as she responded with “Allah hu Akbar" back at them.
As several protests were recorded, several petitions were filed in the Karnataka High Court by the Muslim students who sought the right to wear hijabs in their classrooms quoting Article 14, 19 and 25 of the Constitution of India.
(With agency inputs)
