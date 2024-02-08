Karnataka Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao imposed a state-wide ban on hookah on February 7. This decision was taken to protect public health and youth, reported ANI. This state-wide hookah ban is backed by data from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2016-17 (GATS-2). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to WHO data, 22.8% of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8% being smokers. The report further outlines alarming details that 23.9% of adults are exposed to second-hand smoke in public places. The report demonstrates the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the Karnataka. The order banning hookah also prohibits the sale of hookah and related-ingredients, advertising and business of hookah.

The order states: “Hookahs are usually used in closed spaces. Moreover, it is inhaled through mouth and is shared by multiple people. However, there is a high risk of hookah users contracting herpes, hepatitis and other diseases," reported TOI.

Also read: Haryana bans flavoured hookahs in night clubs, bars and restaurants; no curb on traditional ones The Health minister had earlier said, “Whenever we consume hookah, we will consume it for 30-45 minutes and it is equal to smoking 20-40 cigarettes."

Earlier on January 26, Karnataka Health Minister inaugurated new comprehensive cancer care centre and blossom deluxe rooms at the Kasturba medical college (KMC) hospital here, in collaboration with KMC Attavar oncology centre. Moreover, the government plans to make MRI and CT scans free across the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Karnataka to ban hookah bar, tobacco products for people below 21 years of age During the event, Dinesh Gundu Rao noted that specialised oncology care with a linear oscillator will assist cancer patients from entry to complete cure. While stressing the importance of quality care, he said equipment and technology are essential for public welfare. He mentioned that early cancer detection is crucial for long-term benefit and the commitment should be to save every life.

Also read: Hookahs no safer than cigarettes, may lead to heart attack, stroke, says study In Haryana's Gurugram, a joint team of the drug control department and chief minister flying squad carried out raids at two outlets in a mall in sector 53 on Friday, February 2. These raids were conducted for allegedly serving hookahs containing nicotine illegally where Police apprehended three employees. The police seized 9 hookahs and intoxicants of various flavours in large quantities from the premises.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!