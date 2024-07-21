Karnataka IT firms propose 14-hour workday; employees union say, ‘workforce will be thrown out…’

The IT firms in Karnataka have put forward a proposal to the state government to extend the working hours of employees from 12 hours to 14 hours, India Today reported. The daily cited sources to report that the IT companies want their proposal incorporated into the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961 revision. This would allow for a legal extension of work hours to 14 hours, or 12 hours plus two hours of overtime.

On this, the report added that the state government is also considering to amend the Act. Currently, the labour laws allow up to 12 hours of work time which is 10 hours plus 2 hours of overtime.

What does the new proposal by IT companies state? "Employees in the IT/ITeS/BPO sector may be required or allowed to work more than 12 hours a day and not exceeding 125 hours in three continuous months", the new proposal stated as reported by India Today.

Employees Union protest The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has voiced strong opposition to the proposal. They are concerned that the amendment could allow companies to switch from the current three-shift system to a two-shift system, which might result in one-third of the workforce losing their jobs.

“This amendment will allow the companies to go for a two-shift system instead of the currently existing three-shift system and one-third of the workforce will be thrown out of their employment.”