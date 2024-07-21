Karnataka IT firms propose 14-hour workday; employees union say, ‘workforce will be thrown out…’

  • IT companies in Karnataka seek to increase work hours to 14 hours, including overtime. This proposal faces opposition from the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union due to concerns about potential job losses in transitioning to a two-shift system.

The proposal has faced strong opposition from the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU)

The IT firms in Karnataka have put forward a proposal to the state government to extend the working hours of employees from 12 hours to 14 hours, India Today reported. The daily cited sources to report that the IT companies want their proposal incorporated into the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961 revision. This would allow for a legal extension of work hours to 14 hours, or 12 hours plus two hours of overtime.

On this, the report added that the state government is also considering to amend the Act. Currently, the labour laws allow up to 12 hours of work time which is 10 hours plus 2 hours of overtime.

What does the new proposal by IT companies state?

"Employees in the IT/ITeS/BPO sector may be required or allowed to work more than 12 hours a day and not exceeding 125 hours in three continuous months", the new proposal stated as reported by India Today.

Employees Union protest

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has voiced strong opposition to the proposal. They are concerned that the amendment could allow companies to switch from the current three-shift system to a two-shift system, which might result in one-third of the workforce losing their jobs.

“This amendment will allow the companies to go for a two-shift system instead of the currently existing three-shift system and one-third of the workforce will be thrown out of their employment.”

This also comes amid the time when Karnataka is facing job reservation row. The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to “temporarily put on hold” a controversial job reservation bill aimed at providing quotas for Kannadigas in private sector organisations, industries, and enterprises. The bill, which was cleared by the state cabinet on Monday, had drawn severe criticism from industry honchos in the state. After an entire day of debates and backlash, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office informed that the job reservation bill will be reviewed and a decision will be taken in the coming days.

