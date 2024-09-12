Karnataka news: Clashes erupted between two groups in Nagamangala during Ganpati visarjan; section 144 imposed

Tension arose in Nagamangala town of Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday after two groups clashed during the Ganpati Visarjan procession. Stones were allegedly thrown on the procession, which led to the clashes, news agency PTI reported. As per the report, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

As per India Today report, a group from Badarikoppalu village were taking the idol for visarjan. When the procession passed along the main road in Nagamangala, stones were allegedly hurled at them from a location near a mosque. This triggered clashes between the two groups, leading to vandalism of shops and the torching of two vehicles.

The report added that the police did intervene to restore order. It also reported that members of the Hindu community staged a protest at the police station, calling for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the stone-pelting incident.

H.D. Kumaraswamy condemns violence in Nagamangala Reacting to the incident, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed his concern on X (formerly Twitter), condemning the violence that occurred during the Ganpati Visarjan procession in Nagamangala.

He wrote, “I strongly condemn the incident during the Ganesha discharge in Nagamangala, Mandya district. It is a proof of the failure of peace and order in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately raised a ruckus by targeting the devotees who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers at the public-policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing talvars.”

“When the thugs of that community oppress those who were peacefully protesting in front of the police station asking for protection, it makes us doubt where we are. The failure of the local police is also evident here,” he added.

Slamming the ruling Congress government in the state, he said, “This despicable incident took place in Nagamangala as a result of over-indulgence and appeasement of a particular community by the party and the state government for political gain. Such wooing and appeasement politics should stop. Otherwise bad days are not far for the Congress party.”

He later urged people to maintain peace in the state , emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in maintaining harmony. He also urged the government to take immediate steps to restore order in Nagamangala. “My concern is that the public should maintain peace. The government should immediately take action to restore peace in the town. Also; There is no question of tolerating opposition party leaders and activists by the police on the pretext of this case,” he wrote.