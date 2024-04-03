Karnataka news: Man slits his own throat in front of chief justice in High Court; Here's why
Expressing concern about the security inside the high court premises, Chief Justice Nilay Vipin Chandra Anjara questioned about allowing such a sharp object into the court.
In a shocking incident, a man reportedly slit his throat and attempted to die by suicide inside Karnataka high court when Chief Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjara was present in the court hall, news agency PTI on 3 April.
