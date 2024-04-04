Karnataka news: Two-year-old boy who fell into borewell in Vijayapura rescued by NDRF. Watch video
The infant fell into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on 3 April.
The two-year-old boy – who fell into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on 3 April – was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force on Thursday after 20 hours, news agency PTIreported police as saying.
