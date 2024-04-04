The two-year-old boy – who fell into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on 3 April – was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force on Thursday after 20 hours, news agency PTI reported police as saying.

A video of the child being rescued was captured by ANI, with NDRF personnel carrying the child in their hands.

Here's the video:

While the rescue operation was underway, the minor boy – Satvik Satish Mujagond – was heard crying inconsolably.

Following the minor was rescued, celebrations broke out as the infant, who was trapped at a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell, was brought out safely.

He was immediately shifted to the ambulance which was stationed at the spot with a medical team.

Earlier, to rescue the child, the SDRF and NDRF teams, supplied oxygen through a pipeline so that the child could breathe.

After this, a pit about 21 feet deep was dug parallelly by the rescue team to the borewell using an excavator to rescue the boy.

Also, a medical team was stationed at the spot with oxygen, and emergency first aid medication including injections was kept ready. Apart from this, an ambulance was also been kept on stand-by to shift the child to a hospital at Indi immediately once rescued. If required, the child will be shifted to a higher medical care center, the officials had said.

According to police, the child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house. The matter came to light when someone heard the child cry and immediately informed the family. A large number of villagers including from nearby areas have gathered at the spot.

