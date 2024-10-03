Hello User
Karnataka news: Vijay Tata accuses HD Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda of ₹50 crore extortion demand and threat

Karnataka news: JD(S) social media vice president Vijay Tata has lodged a complaint against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He alleged that they demanded 50 Crores from him and issued life threats and also requested security.

