Karnataka news: JD(S) social media vice president Vijay Tata has lodged a complaint against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He alleged that they demanded ₹50 Crores from him and issued life threats and also requested security.
