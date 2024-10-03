BREAKING NEWS

Karnataka news: Vijay Tata accuses HD Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda of ₹50 crore extortion demand and threat

1 min read

Karnataka news: JD(S) social media vice president Vijay Tata has lodged a complaint against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He alleged that they demanded ₹ 50 Crores from him and issued life threats and also requested security.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}