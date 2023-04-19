Congress heavyweights, including the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi have featured in party's list of star campaigners
Congress on Wednesday released a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. Among the prominent names on the list are the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Shashi Tharoor, former BJP leader and deputy chief minister Jagadish Shettar, and others.
Other names on the list include Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary in-charge, Communication, Jairam Ramesh, Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and former Maharastra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.
Earlier, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah filed his nomination for the state polls, stating that the Congress is a secular party and will not seek votes on the basis of caste. The last date for filing nominations is April 20.
Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from the Varuna Assembly constituency, saying that this is his last election and he will retire from politics after this. He added that he will still be in active politics post the Karnataka polls, but won't accept any party posts that would require him to shift base to Delhi.
The process of nominations has picked up momentum in Karnataka, with senior leaders from all the key electoral players in the southern state filing their papers. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 13.
