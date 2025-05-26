Karnataka rains wreak havoc, 3-year-old girl dies in wall collapse amid IMD's red alert

Karnataka rains: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Karnataka, predicting extremely heavy rainfall during the day. As early monsoon showers lashed several parts of the state, causing waterlogging and traffic disruption, an unfortunate incident came to light in Karnataka's Belagavi on May 26. These heavy rains claimed the life of a three-year-old girl, who died after wall of a house collapsed on her on Monday morning, police informed PTI.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am in Gokak town of Belagavi district when the girl was identified as Krithika was sleeping. Meanwhile, the victim's mother Reshma and younger sister Khushi sustained injuries in the incident.

According to senior police officer, the three-year-old died on the spot while her mother and sister sustained injuries and were rushed to Gokak Hospital for treatment.

IMD predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka” until May 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely thereafter during May 28 to 31, IMD said.

Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall over North Interior Karnataka till May 27 and heavy rainfall from May 20 to 30. Fishermen warning was also issued, advising them against venturing out into central and south Arabian Sea and along Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa coast until May 30.

Rain alerts have been issued for several districts across the state, including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara,Ballari, Devanagere, Ramanagara and Bengaluru.