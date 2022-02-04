Karnataka records another dip in new Covid cases, positivity at nearly 11%1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
- The state had reported 16,436 fresh infections on Thursday
Karnataka's daily Covid count declined further on Friday with nearly 15,000 cases and 53 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state had reported 16,436 fresh infections on Thursday.
Karnataka recorded 40,599 recoveries during the same period, that brought down the number of active cases to 1,23,098.
Of the new cases, over 6,000 were from Bengaluru Urban.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.93%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.35%.
Of the 53 deaths, 15 are from Bengaluru Urban; Mysuru (10), Dakshina Kannada (4), Belagavi and Shivamogga (3), Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ramanagara and Udupi (2), followed by others.
After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,018, Mysuru 944, Tumakuru 656, Hassan 560 and Shivamogga 543. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,49,104 cases, Mysuru 2,25,606 and Tumakuru 1,57,132.
In recovery, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 16,80,814, followed by Mysuru 2,17,360 and Tumakuru 1,49,729.
