The Karnataka government on Saturday restricted the hospital visit as Covid cases rise in the state. In an order, the government said only sick patients requiring emergency care may visit hospitals and autonomous institutions.

All other patients with mild illness shouldn't visit hospitals for the next 2 weeks or until further orders to prevent crowding, it said.

Only sick patients requiring emergency care may visit hospitals & autonomous institutions, in view of the prevailing #COVID19 situation. All other patients with mild illness shouldn't visit hospitals for the next 2 weeks or until further orders to prevent crowding: Karnataka govt pic.twitter.com/w5E6yKThrk — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Private hospitals have also been directed to take similar steps to prevent the crowding and halt the spread of Covid.

Today, Karnataka recorded nearly 33,000 fresh Covid cases with positivity rate of 15%.

“Case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of the State for the last two weeks, falls below 68% as cases in districts rise," state health minister Dr Sudhakar said on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.