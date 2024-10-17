Karnataka renames all residential schools as Maharishi Valmiki Schools; Raichur University gets new name too

  • Valmiki Jayanti 2024: The Karnataka government has renamed all residential schools to Maharishi Valmiki Residential Schools.

Livemint
Updated17 Oct 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has announced renaming all government residential schools in the state as Maharishi Valmiki Residential Schools. In addition to this, Raichur University will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki University.

The Chief Minister's announcement coincides with Valmiki Jayanti, a day when the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of the legendary poet, observed today i.e. October 17.

Earlier in the day, CM also took to X to honour the renowned poet. He wrote, “Let the life and achievements of Dalit genius, Adi Kavi Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana and showed that talent is not a gift of birth, but an achievement, should be an inspiration to all of us. A study of the real-life story of this sadhaka, setting aside the preconceived notions born of fabrications, can inspire and instill confidence in the millions of geniuses of the grassroots. Happy Birthday to Maha Kavi Valmiki to all Nadabandhas.”

 

CM also offered garland and paid floral tributes to Valmiki's statue in front of Vidhana Soudha. Pictures of the event were also shared by the CM.

 

CM paid floral tribute to Maharishi Valmiki

Holiday announced in several states

According to reports, schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh are closed today while states like Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have announced public holiday.

All you need to know about Maharshi Valmiki

-, Maharshi Valmiki was also known as Adi Kavi.

- He was the author of the Ramayana, one of the most significant epics in Hinduism besides Geeta.

- According to some ancient legends, Valmiki was born Agni Sharma to a Brahmin family.

- He became a thief for his livelihood but once, he met the great sage Narada and discussed his duties with him. Inspired by Narada's teachings, Agni Sharma began to penance.

- As per the legencds, he was so engrossed in his penance that huge anthills formed around him. After years of devotion, a divine voice announced the success of his efforts and gave him the name Valmiki, meaning "born from anthills."

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsKarnataka renames all residential schools as Maharishi Valmiki Schools; Raichur University gets new name too

