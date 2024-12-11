The Karnataka government has declared a holiday to all government offices and schools and colleges on Wednesday, December 11, as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former Chief Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna who passed away following a prolonged illness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tributes poured in for the former Maharashtra Governor, who breathed his last at 2.45 am on Tuesday. Krishna had been ailing for quite some time.

The Karnataka government also announced state mourning for three days starting December 10 . His last rites will be performed with full state honours at Somanahalli in Mandya district on Wednesday. During the three-day state mourning period, there will be no official entertainment programmes and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all government buildings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Mallijkarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and other leaders paid rich tributes to SM Krishna.

“Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker," the PM said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised SM Krishna for his enduring legacy of statesmanship and dedication to public service. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the former Chief Minister as a visionary leader who championed development and made significant contributions to Karnataka and the nation.

“His vision, dedication and exceptional public service played a pivotal role in Karnataka's progress, while his approach to balance welfare with development placed a global stamp on Bengaluru's transformative paradigm. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers," he posted on 'X'.