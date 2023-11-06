KS Pratima, a senior government officer, in Bengaluru was murdered. Police on November 6 apprehended the accused in connection with the murder of the government official . KS Pratima was Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka who was stabbed to death on on November 4 in an act of revenge.

She was an MSc degree holder from Shivamogga who had been working in Bengaluru for the past one-and-a-half years. She was a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Doddakallasandra that falls under the Subramanyapura police jurisdiction, reported HT.

She had served in Ramanagara prior to her stint in Bengaluru. The suspected accused was the deceased's driver who was sacked from the job 10 days ago, reported HT. The officer's body was found in her Bengaluru residence on Sunday morning with her throat slashed.

While investigating the murder case, the inquiry led to the arrest of the accused on the suspicion that the perpetrators may have been familiar with the victim. The last encounter she had was with her driver who had dropped her home at 8 pm on Saturday.

Ten days ago, Kiran, a contractual employee of the Karnataka government, was terminated from his position by a senior officer. Subsequently, he committed the murder of that officer, according to the police. The accused then fled to Chamrajnagar district, from where he was arrested on Monday.

"One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the Pratima murder case. The operation was led by DCP South (Bengaluru) and the accused was detained near the Male Mahadeshwara Hills. He (the accused) was working as a driver and he was removed from work probably 7 to 10 days back," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, according to India Today.

Dayanand further added, “We have learnt that he was a contract employee and was terminated a few days ago."

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said, “The cold blooded murder of a young mines and geology department officer in Bengaluru by suspected mining mafia elements is a shocker to the whole state."

In light of the incident, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences and said, “We will inquire into it. It seems that she was staying alone in Bengaluru while her husband was in his native village. The reason is not yet known; we will inquire into it."

