KS Pratima, a senior government officer, in Bengaluru was murdered. Police on November 6 apprehended the accused in connection with the murder of the government official. KS Pratima was Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka who was stabbed to death on on November 4 in an act of revenge.