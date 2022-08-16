Shivamogga violence: Sec 144 till 18 Aug, liquor sale restricted over banner row

Section 144 is in force in Shivamogga of Karnataka till Thursday, 18 August, after two groups clashed over the installation of a banner with a picture of VD Savarkar
The sale of liquor has also been restricted in Shivamogga city and Bhadravati town following the clashes
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will stay in force till Thursday, 18 August, in Shivamogga city of Karnataka after two groups clashed over the installation of the posters of VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle. Law and order ADGP Alok Kumar has said that sale of liquor has also been restricted in Shivamogga and Bhadravati.
Speaking with news agency ANI, Alok Kumar said, "There is peace here (in Shivamogga) and our officials are on patrol. Section 144 (has been) imposed till Thursday, Aug 18. Sale of liquor restricted in Bhadravati and Shivamogga."
He added that more than 100 police personnel have been deployed in Shivamogga from other districts to maintain law and order following the clashes over banners.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has refused to comment on the Shivamogga banner row, saying the investigation is underway and it wouldn't be right to make a comment. The chief minister has, however, said that he has instructed the police to conduct a stringent probe into the Savarkar-Tipu Sultan banner row.
"It is wrong to comment on the matter when the investigation is underway. I've instructed the police to conduct a rigorous investigation," Basavaraj Bommai said.
SHIVAMOGGA CLASH
Tense moments prevailed at Amir Ahmad Circle in Shivamogga after one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of Savarkar on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of the 18th century Mysuru ruler, Tipu Sultan.
Police sources have said that there was allegedly an attempt by some to replace or damage the picture, which resulted in a tense situation with a large number of people from both sides gathering in the area. Police resorted to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd.
