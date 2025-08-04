Karnataka shocker! After 5 tiger deaths, 20 peacocks mysteriously die near a stream in Hanumanthapura village

The mystery behind unnatural death of India's national bird — peacocks, is making headlines after 20 peafowls were found dead in Hanumanthapura village of Karnataka. According to NDTV report, farmers discovered dead bodies of 17 female and 3 male peacocks beside a stream.

After the incident came to the knowledge of forest officials, they visited the spot to collect evidence. The carcasses found during the inspection were sent to the Forensic Science Labs for tests. The report revealing the cause of the death is awaited.

Notably, Karnataka houses two designated peacock sanctuaries, namely Adichunchanagiri Peacock Sanctuary and Bankapura Peacock Sanctuary.

20 monkeys found dead in Chamarajanagar district This comes almost a month after remains of 20 monkeys were discovered in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Forest and police officials suspected foul play as suspicions about poisoning emerged. Another harrowing incident was reported on June 27 when 5 tigers were found dead in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

5 tigers found dead in Karnataka's Wildlife Sanctuary The carcasses of a tigress and her four cubs which were found in Karnataka's wildlife sanctuary were sent to forensic laboratories in Bengaluru and Mysuru for independent testing and were preserved for future analysis.

According to reports, the tigress had chased down a cow and dragged the animal into the forest to consume it. Once the villagers discovered the carcass of the cow, it is suspected that they poisoned it. Upon consuming the adulterated meat, the tigress and the cubs died. In the case of “retaliatory killing” over tiger hunting, three persons identified as Konappa, Madaraja and Nagaraj of Koppa village were arrested, The Hindu reported.