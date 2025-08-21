Karnataka shocker: Married man asks woman to marry him, kills her after she rejects

A tragic incident unfolded in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Wednesday, 20 August, where a 32-year-old woman lost her life after a man allegedly drove a car into a lake following her rejection of his marriage proposal, NDTV reported.

The victim, Shweta, was in the vehicle with the accused, Ravi, a married man she had known for several years through work. According to officials, Ravi became enraged when Shweta declined his proposal.

Shweta, who had separated from her husband, had been living with her parents at the time of the incident. The horrifying event occurred in the Chandanahalli area.

The report added that Ravi had reportedly been pressuring Shweta for the past few months to enter a relationship with him, insisting he would leave his wife to be with her. Despite his persistence, Shweta allegedly turned down his advances.

Ravi lured Shweta into his car on Wednesday after he got enraged by the rejection and drove it into the Chandanahalli lake. While Ravi managed to swim to safety, Shweta tragically drowned, officials said.

Dramatic videos and photos from the scene showed rescue teams working late into the night in a desperate attempt to save her.

Accused arrested During police interrogation, Ravi claimed the car had accidentally fallen into the lake and that he escaped, but couldn’t save Shweta. However, Shweta’s family filed a complaint, accusing him of murder. Based on their statement and initial investigations, police registered a murder case and arrested Ravi.

Previous similar incidents In July 2025, a 21-year-old man in Navi Mumbai allegedly killed the husband of a woman who had declined his marriage proposal. The victim’s body was found dumped in a creek, and the accused was arrested within 36 hours of the crime, reports said.