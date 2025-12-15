Karnataka shocker: Worm-infested rice served to students in midday meals — video sparks concern

A disturbing video widely circulated on social media has brought to light a serious lapse in hygiene in Karnataka’s state-run school mid­day meal programme. The footage shows cooked rice infested with dead worms, served to young students at a government school.

The alarming discovery reportedly occurred on Tuesday at the Old Ningapura Government School, located in Bisaralli village at Koppal district. Students who consumed their hot lunch immediately noticed the contamination and promptly alerted school staff and their parents, reported The New Indian Express.

The incident is not isolated. Reports indicate that other government schools across Koppal, including one in Muddenahalli in Kushtagi taluk, have encountered similar issues, raising widespread concern over the potential health hazards facing thousands of children.

Parents concerned about sanitation standards of mid-day meals The reaction from parents and students has been one of outrage and deep concern regarding the sanitation standards of the mid-day meals provided to kids.

School officials offered an initial explanation, stating that the rice stock was supplied by the Akshara Dasoha and was likely kept in storage for an excessive period, leading to the infestation, reported news agency ANI.

However, some concerned parents have levied stronger accusations, suggesting that school committees or management may be deliberately acquiring inferior food grains and engaging in financial mismanagement.

The scale of the problem is significant, as approximately 280,000 children rely on these mid-day meals daily across the Koppal district, the ANI report said.

Compounding the crisis, the New Indian Express reported that despite numerous complaints lodged with senior officials, no substantial measures had been taken previously.

“Rice is supplied from various godowns in the district, while ingredients like dal, oil and others, are supplied by agencies. Private contractors may have supplied poor quality rice and dal. We will look into the problem and report to our senior officials soon,” the New Indian Express report quoted an official as saying.

Nevertheless, authorities have provided assurances, stating that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and a comprehensive report submitted to their superiors, according to NDTV.

Hanumanthappa Hatti, the chairman of the school development committee, confirmed that the rice was sourced through the Akshara Dasoha officials responsible for administering the scheme, reported news agency ANI.

"This matter has come to our attention. I have called the cooks and advised them that the rice or crop should be washed and cooked well. If there are worms, they should be informed and replaced. However, since the Akshara Dasoha officials distribute the rice crop that has been stored in stock, the children have to eat such cooked meals," he said.

He voiced his strong displeasure toward the governing bodies and called for an immediate and rigorous inquiry into the entire supply and cooking process.