Karnataka taking all measures against monkeypox: Minister2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 07:44 PM IST
- Karnataka health minister said the state government was taking all the precautionary measures against the monkeypox virus
Listen to this article
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the state government was taking all the precautionary measures against the monkeypox virus that has infected eight people across the country, putting their contacts under observation. The Karnataka health minister also said that two hospitals in the state have been designated for the treatment of the monkeypox virus.