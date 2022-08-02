Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the state government was taking all the precautionary measures against the monkeypox virus that has infected eight people across the country, putting their contacts under observation. The Karnataka health minister also said that two hospitals in the state have been designated for the treatment of the monkeypox virus.

The Karnataka minister said the state government has issued guidelines for international travellers at airports and ports.

"We have issued guidelines regarding international travellers at airports and ports. Two hospitals in the state have been designated for the treatment of monkeypox," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added, "We're taking all precautionary measures to make sure that #monkeypox cases do not come to Karnataka."

India has so far reported eight monkeypox cases and one death. Delhi alone has registered three monkeypox cases after two Nigerian men tested positive for it.

On Monday, the Karnataka government issued a circular that elaborates on the precautionary measures the state is considering against the monkeypox virus.

K Sudhakar elaborated that as a precautionary measure to check the spread of monkeypox infection, a circular has been issued to BBMP and all district administrations regarding "enhanced surveillance, designated institutional isolation facilities, mandatory contact tracing and testing of samples."

No monkeypox case has been detected in Karnataka so far.

A suspected case of Monkeypox disease was recently reported at Bengaluru airport but it turned out to be a case of chickenpox instead.

The Karnataka government said the Ethiopian citizen had shown some symptoms of monkeypox at Bengaluru airport and was subjected to tests. But his reports confirmed that it was a case of chickenpox.

The Indian government has recently reported the country's first possible monkeypox fatality on Monday after the death of a man who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) testing positive. Kerala state's health ministry said tests on the 22-year-old "showed that the man had monkeypox".

More than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been detected throughout the world outside Africa since the beginning of May, most of them in Europe.