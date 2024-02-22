Karnataka temple tax row: Siddaramaiah counters 'fake news' after BJP backlash — All you need to know
BJP and Congress leaders engaged in a war of words over the 'Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024' that was recently passed by the state assembly. What is this Bill? What BJP and CM Siddaramaiah said? Read here.
A row erupted after the Karnataka Assembly passed the 'Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024' on Wednesday. Under the new rule, temples earning above ₹1 crore will pay 10 percent, while temples with income between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore will pay 5 percent to the government.
Earlier, Congress leader and Karnataka government minister Ramalinga Reddy questioned the BJP of consistently engaging in religious politics. He accused the BJP of pursuing political gains by labeling the Congress as anti-Hindu. Reddy asserted that the Congress has consistently protected temples and Hindu interests over the years.
"Sri Vijayendra Yediyurappa, It is clear that BJP, always pursue political gains by claiming that Congress is anti-Hindu. However, we, the Congress, consider ourselves the true proponents of Hinduism because, over the years, Congress governments have consistently safeguarded temples and Hindu interests," he said.
