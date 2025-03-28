Karnataka temples go digital: Now you can get e-Prasada online; live-streaming of pujas on cards

The Karnataka government has introduced the e-Prasada initiative, allowing devotees across India to order prasadam from temples under the Muzrai Department, reported News18. This initiative aims to provide access to temple offerings and religious services for those unable to visit in person, ensuring that spiritual practices remain inclusive despite geographical constraints.

The programme is currently in its pilot phase, covering 14 prominent temples, including Kukke Subramanya, Kollur, Savadatti, and Ganagapura. Developed in collaboration with Common Service Centres (CSC) under the e-Governance Department, the initiative ensures a smooth and efficient ordering process.

Devotees can log in to csc.devalayas.com, select their temple of choice, and place an order from the comfort of their homes.

The prasadam package, priced between ₹100 and ₹150, includes vibhuti, kumkuma-arishina, a sacred thread, a pendant or a small deity photo, and dry fruits. According to News 18, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that based on user feedback, the government plans to expand the initiative to 400 more temples under the Muzrai Department’s A and B categories.

Temple rituals to be live-streamed Beyond e-Prasada, the Karnataka government has introduced online puja bookings and live-streaming of temple rituals to make religious services more accessible.

Devotees can now pre-book and participate remotely in rituals such as mangalaarathi, archane, pushpaalankaara puja, and ashtothhara. These services are available in key temples, including Banashankari in Bengaluru, Saundatti Yellamma, Mysuru Chamundeshwari, Nanjangud Srikanteshwara, Kateel Durga Parameshwari, and Kukke Subramanya.

By embracing digital transformation, the Karnataka government aims to ensure that devotees can maintain their spiritual connections from anywhere in the country. The initiative would particularly benefit those who are elderly, live in remote areas, or face travel restrictions due to health or personal reasons.

