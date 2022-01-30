Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said the fatality rate in the state is just 1% while only 1.59% of the infected are requiring hospitalisation in the third wave of Covid-19.

The main reason for this low hospitalization and fatality rate is Covid-19 vaccination, Sudhakar added.

He further said that Karnataka has achieved 100% first dose coverage and 87.6% second dose coverage among 18+ population.

“About 51% of the beneficiaries among our HCWs, FLWs and co-morbid senior citizens have received the timely precaution dose," Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported major decline in daily infections as 28,264 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Sunday. This is a huge decline from Saturday when the state recorded 33,337 new Covid infections and 70 deaths.

The capital city of Bengaluru recorded 11,938 new Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate in Karnataka declined to 16.38 per cent from 19.37 per cent on Saturday.

As many as 29,244 patients were discharged from hospitals and other facilities, while the state recorded 68 deaths, including 14 in Bengaluru. With the latest tally, Karnataka's active Covid cases stand at 2,51,084, including 1,32,000 in Bengaluru alone.

