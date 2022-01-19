Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has said the state government will re-examine the restrictions that are in place due to coronavirus, and is expected to take a decision regarding relaxation, including the weekend curfew on 21 January.

While speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "While the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the state, hospitals are reporting less number of covid cases. It is suggested to focus on strengthening the OPD (Out Patient Department)."

He further said, "Following Covid-19 rules is very essential. The decision will take after the expert will review it and present full picture before us on Friday."

When asked about withdrawing the weekend curfew, Bommai added, "All these will be decided after the experts' report in the next meeting."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister said a video conversation was held on Tuesday with district officials about the Covid-19 control and vaccination programme. Districts administration have been instructed to increase vaccination where the coverage is low.

The administration was also instructed to administer 'precaution dose' among health and frontline workers, he said.

Since 94% of people are in home isolation, the department of health is constantly in contact with the infected people and providing medical kits, CM Bommai said.

The CM further informed that it is expected the Covid-19 cases to reach a peak in February here. Experts who have reviewed the trend in different states have predicted that a delayed wave could reach here at the end of January or the first week of February.

Bommai had tested positive for coronavirus on 10 January. He resumed his day-to-day work from office, after recovery on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 41,457 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

A state health department said on Tuesday that the total case count of the disease in the state has gone up to 32,88,700.

The positivity rate stands at 22.30%. A total of 1,85,872 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

