Karnataka truck drivers to go on indefinite strike from today
All heavy vehicles will go off-road from January 17 as truck drivers protest against the new hit-and-run law.
Karnataka truck drivers to go on indefinite strike from today against the new hit-and-run law. Earlier on 7 January, President of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners' Association, C Naveen Reddy had said, “Though the union government called us for discussions on this unruly law, the officials have not given anything in writing. This is a unilateral decision by the union government, and they did not consult us before arriving at such a hasty decision."