Karnataka: Two arrested after fake murder scene for Instagram reel sparks panic among residents in Kalaburagi

In a startling incident on Monday evening, two persons were arrested in Karnataka's Kalaburagi after staging a fake murder scene intended for an Instagram reel, NDTV reported.

The act, which involved the use of fake blood and a blunt weapon, led to widespread panic among local residents who believed they had witnessed an actual homicide.

The episode unfolded on the Humnabad Ring Road in Kalaburagi, where two men, identified as Saibanna and Sachin, orchestrated a mock murder scene to create content for social media.

According to the NDTV report, the duo employed a blunt object and a red liquid resembling blood to simulate a violent crime. In the staged scenario, Saibanna was depicted sitting atop Sachin, who lay motionless on the ground, both smeared with faux blood, creating a gruesome tableau that appeared alarmingly authentic.

Unaware of the prank, passersby and local residents were horrified by the seemingly real murder scene. The graphic nature of the act led to immediate distress and confusion, prompting concerned citizens to alert the authorities.

The local police later arrived at the scene and apprehended the two men. It was only upon investigation that the officers realized the supposed crime was a misguided attempt at creating viral content for Instagram.

Footage of the staged incident quickly circulated on social media platforms, amplifying the initial panic. The video showcased the convincing setup, with both individuals convincingly portraying the roles of perpetrator and victim.

The realistic depiction led many online viewers to believe the act was genuine, further spreading alarm before the true nature of the scene was clarified.